Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
After Washington turned Ukrainian access to Starshield off and then on, trust in American technology is shaken.
Fears of White House “kill switches” are pushing European and NATO allies to turn their backs on American arms. It was not supposed to work that way. Last year, President Trump browbeat NATO allies into raising defense spending. He assumed they would buy American this year.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Fears of White House “kill switches” are pushing European and NATO allies to turn their backs on American arms. It was not supposed to work that way. Last year, President Trump browbeat NATO allies into raising defense spending. He assumed they would buy American this year.
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