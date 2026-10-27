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By DAVID JONES|
The Whitney’s definitive Roy Lichtenstein retrospective locates fresh resonance within those familiar dots.
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When Roy Lichtenstein died in 1997, he left behind a staggering legacy of more than 5,000 works of art. The Whitney Museum of American Art chose only a small fraction from this massive oeuvre for its retrospective, “Roy Lichtenstein: Like New,” currently on view until next May.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
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By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
When Roy Lichtenstein died in 1997, he left behind a staggering legacy of more than 5,000 works of art. The Whitney Museum of American Art chose only a small fraction from this massive oeuvre for its retrospective, “Roy Lichtenstein: Like New,” currently on view until next May.
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