Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Souring views of the Democratic Socialists of America emerge, even as cost-of-living concerns give Democrats a late edge on the economy.
Published:
Updated:
Swing voters across the country are turning against the Democratic Socialists of America and growing more convinced that the Democratic Party has moved too far left, according to a new report from the libertarian, free-market-oriented advocacy group Americans for Prosperity.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Swing voters across the country are turning against the Democratic Socialists of America and growing more convinced that the Democratic Party has moved too far left, according to a new report from the libertarian, free-market-oriented advocacy group Americans for Prosperity.
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