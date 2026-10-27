Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Remarks boost the GOP’s midterm message that midterm defeat heralds a slide into socialist dystopia.
President Clinton’s labor secretary, Robert Reich, is urging Democrats to “defund” the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, and start “laying the groundwork for nationalizing Starlink and SpaceX.” The remarks are a gift to the GOP, boosting their midterm message that a victory by Democrats heralds a slide into a socialist dystopia.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Clinton’s labor secretary, Robert Reich, is urging Democrats to “defund” the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, and start “laying the groundwork for nationalizing Starlink and SpaceX.” The remarks are a gift to the GOP, boosting their midterm message that a victory by Democrats heralds a slide into a socialist dystopia.
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