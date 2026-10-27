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By DAVID JONES|
‘It’s impossible to steal elections in Israel, but it is possible to try to undermine their legitimacy,’ an election official says.
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TEL AVIV — “I’m going to park here for a while,” a man in his 70s, Moshe, says. “This line is too long and moving really slowly.” He smiles, and parks himself on a concrete slab, right next to several dozen voters who stand and wait patiently to enter a Tel Aviv high school classroom, where they’re assigned to cast their vote.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
TEL AVIV — “I’m going to park here for a while,” a man in his 70s, Moshe, says. “This line is too long and moving really slowly.” He smiles, and parks himself on a concrete slab, right next to several dozen voters who stand and wait patiently to enter a Tel Aviv high school classroom, where they’re assigned to cast their vote.
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