Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
‘This is so critical because voter apathy is fed by uncertainty about the accuracy of our elections,’ Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger says.
Three New Jersey Republican lawmakers are demanding an immediate investigation after The New York Sun identified a non-citizen who said she found out she was registered to vote.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Three New Jersey Republican lawmakers are demanding an immediate investigation after The New York Sun identified a non-citizen who said she found out she was registered to vote.
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