Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
A Democratic House candidate says Nixon’s response was ‘profoundly disturbing.’
The Democratic Senate nominee in Florida, Angie Nixon, is facing condemnation from within her own party after she did not simply state that the Cuban government is a dictatorship, but instead said she had not visited the Communist country to find out for herself.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Democratic Senate nominee in Florida, Angie Nixon, is facing condemnation from within her own party after she did not simply state that the Cuban government is a dictatorship, but instead said she had not visited the Communist country to find out for herself.
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