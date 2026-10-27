Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
A joke about gold-leaf decor and a famous restaurant chain has ignited days of sniping, with President Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and even Bill Clinton weighing in.
Many critics have come at President Trump over his glittering White House decor. So be it. But they best not dare come for The Cheesecake Factory.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Many critics have come at President Trump over his glittering White House decor. So be it. But they best not dare come for The Cheesecake Factory.
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