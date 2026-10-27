Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
New York Republicans tell the Sun that the party is not serious about winning and have taken aim at Manhattan Republican Party chair Andrea Catsimatidis.
Published:
Updated:
The New York Republican Party has been accused of surrendering in the midterms by fellow Republicans as tensions boil over.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The New York Republican Party has been accused of surrendering in the midterms by fellow Republicans as tensions boil over.
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