The speaker’s gavel could well prove a poisoned chalice for Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, considering the unruly caucus he would end up leading if the House tilts to the Democrats. Feature, say, the push by leftists in Mr. Jeffries’s party to focus the House’s legislative agenda toward an expansion of transgender rights. That goal conflicts with the Democrats’ avowed midterm pledge to concentrate on the issue of affordability if they win a majority.