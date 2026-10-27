Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
If they win by only a slim margin they could be vulnerable to the party’s left-wing radicals.
Published:
Updated:
The speaker’s gavel could well prove a poisoned chalice for Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, considering the unruly caucus he would end up leading if the House tilts to the Democrats. Feature, say, the push by leftists in Mr. Jeffries’s party to focus the House’s legislative agenda toward an expansion of transgender rights. That goal conflicts with the Democrats’ avowed midterm pledge to concentrate on the issue of affordability if they win a majority.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The speaker’s gavel could well prove a poisoned chalice for Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, considering the unruly caucus he would end up leading if the House tilts to the Democrats. Feature, say, the push by leftists in Mr. Jeffries’s party to focus the House’s legislative agenda toward an expansion of transgender rights. That goal conflicts with the Democrats’ avowed midterm pledge to concentrate on the issue of affordability if they win a majority.
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