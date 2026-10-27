Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
While still on the plus side, progressive candidates are not sharing the same popularity among key demographic groups as their ticket mates or more moderate Democratic candidates in other states.
Democratic Party voters in several notable congressional districts and states went to the polls earlier this year to choose the most progressive person on the ballot as their party’s nominee. Minnesota lieutenant governor Peggy Flanagan bested a more moderate congresswoman from the suburbs. Abdul El-Sayed narrowly beat out a center-left congresswoman. In Maine, the nominee for Senate, Troy Jackson, was chosen by hundreds of Democratic delegates after the previous candidate was dropped out following a sexual assault allegation.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Democratic Party voters in several notable congressional districts and states went to the polls earlier this year to choose the most progressive person on the ballot as their party’s nominee. Minnesota lieutenant governor Peggy Flanagan bested a more moderate congresswoman from the suburbs. Abdul El-Sayed narrowly beat out a center-left congresswoman. In Maine, the nominee for Senate, Troy Jackson, was chosen by hundreds of Democratic delegates after the previous candidate was dropped out following a sexual assault allegation.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime