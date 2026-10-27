Democratic Party voters in several notable congressional districts and states went to the polls earlier this year to choose the most progressive person on the ballot as their party’s nominee. Minnesota lieutenant governor Peggy Flanagan bested a more moderate congresswoman from the suburbs. Abdul El-Sayed narrowly beat out a center-left congresswoman. In Maine, the nominee for Senate, Troy Jackson, was chosen by hundreds of Democratic delegates after the previous candidate was dropped out following a sexual assault allegation.