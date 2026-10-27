Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Actually adjusted for inflation, the cost of fuel for cars is about the same today as it was during the Biden years.
The lefty press, to be sure, will only talk about gasoline prices when it comes to the economy. Literally pull up an article, and front and center is going to be gasoline prices.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The lefty press, to be sure, will only talk about gasoline prices when it comes to the economy. Literally pull up an article, and front and center is going to be gasoline prices.
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