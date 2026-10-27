Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
‘You can see that the people of Israel want change, though the numbers now seem very confusing,’ an opposition operative tells the Sun.
Published:
Updated:
TEL AVIV — Exit polls in Israel show a rapidly evolving race as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc has pulled ahead of the Gadi Eisenkot-led opposition as of 4:51 AM Israel Standard Time. The Central Elections Committee reckons that with 32.5 percent of the ballot boxes counted the prime minister’s faction is expected to control 59 seats with the opposition at 46. Both fall short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the Knesset.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
TEL AVIV — Exit polls in Israel show a rapidly evolving race as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc has pulled ahead of the Gadi Eisenkot-led opposition as of 4:51 AM Israel Standard Time. The Central Elections Committee reckons that with 32.5 percent of the ballot boxes counted the prime minister’s faction is expected to control 59 seats with the opposition at 46. Both fall short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the Knesset.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime