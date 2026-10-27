TEL AVIV — Exit polls in Israel show a rapidly evolving race as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc has pulled ahead of the Gadi Eisenkot-led opposition as of 4:51 AM Israel Standard Time. The Central Elections Committee reckons that with 32.5 percent of the ballot boxes counted the prime minister’s faction is expected to control 59 seats with the opposition at 46. Both fall short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the Knesset.