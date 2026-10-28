Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The former FBI director claims that the statute of limitations on his alleged crimes has expired after 10 years.
Published:
Updated:
The third criminal case brought by the Department of Justice against former FBI director James Comey, this time for the mishandling of classified documents, could be hobbled by a fatal flaw — an expired clock.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The third criminal case brought by the Department of Justice against former FBI director James Comey, this time for the mishandling of classified documents, could be hobbled by a fatal flaw — an expired clock.
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