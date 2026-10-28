Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The president makes his case for why voters should vote Republican on November 3 — including a promise of $5,000 for every American if the GOP wins.
Published:
Updated:
The nation is counting the days until the midterm election decides the fate of President Trump’s final two years in office, so the president is using them to make his closing argument, urging voters on the fence to treat the midterms as a referendum on his own leadership even though his name is not on the ballot.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The nation is counting the days until the midterm election decides the fate of President Trump’s final two years in office, so the president is using them to make his closing argument, urging voters on the fence to treat the midterms as a referendum on his own leadership even though his name is not on the ballot.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime