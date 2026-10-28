Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Demonstrating it’s not all about socialism, the party is laying out a series of demands for the leftwing candidate to meet by January 1.
Published:
Updated:
With just a week until the election, the Democratic Socialist frontrunner in the Los Angeles mayoral race, Nithya Raman, is facing backlash from her leftwing base over what it feels is insufficient support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, BDS, movement.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
With just a week until the election, the Democratic Socialist frontrunner in the Los Angeles mayoral race, Nithya Raman, is facing backlash from her leftwing base over what it feels is insufficient support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, BDS, movement.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime