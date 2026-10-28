What can a mainstream filmmaker do when an elite cabal of toxic critics are determined to hate your film and cause as much reputational damage as as they can, despite the fact that everyone else in the civilized world who has seen it, likes it a whole lot?



Peter Farrelly’s “I Play Rocky,” an unpretentious, practical-minded, inescapably moving drama about how a young Sylvester Stallone pulled himself out of poverty and career desperation by writing and starring in the hugely successful, Oscar-winning “Rocky,” is being released by Amazon/MGM on November 6. The picture, written by Peter Gamble, has been generating major buzz since it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 12, a Saturday evening, at the Princess of Wales theatre.



It didn’t just connect with an audience that night. It triggered something primal.