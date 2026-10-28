Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Peter Farrelly’s stirring crowd-pleaser has slipped suspiciously down the awards pecking order, perhaps paying the price for its ties to Sylvester Stallone and ‘Green Book.’
Published:
Updated:
What can a mainstream filmmaker do when an elite cabal of toxic critics are determined to hate your film and cause as much reputational damage as as they can, despite the fact that everyone else in the civilized world who has seen it, likes it a whole lot?
Peter Farrelly’s “I Play Rocky,” an unpretentious, practical-minded, inescapably moving drama about how a young Sylvester Stallone pulled himself out of poverty and career desperation by writing and starring in the hugely successful, Oscar-winning “Rocky,” is being released by Amazon/MGM on November 6. The picture, written by Peter Gamble, has been generating major buzz since it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 12, a Saturday evening, at the Princess of Wales theatre.
It didn’t just connect with an audience that night. It triggered something primal.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
What can a mainstream filmmaker do when an elite cabal of toxic critics are determined to hate your film and cause as much reputational damage as as they can, despite the fact that everyone else in the civilized world who has seen it, likes it a whole lot?
Peter Farrelly’s “I Play Rocky,” an unpretentious, practical-minded, inescapably moving drama about how a young Sylvester Stallone pulled himself out of poverty and career desperation by writing and starring in the hugely successful, Oscar-winning “Rocky,” is being released by Amazon/MGM on November 6. The picture, written by Peter Gamble, has been generating major buzz since it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 12, a Saturday evening, at the Princess of Wales theatre.
It didn’t just connect with an audience that night. It triggered something primal.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime