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By DAVID JONES|
One statewide GOP candidate says Republicans are ‘getting beat bad’ in early voting.
Republican candidates in Texas are again sounding alarms about low early vote turnout in deep-red parts of the state as urban areas friendly to Democrats are turning out at near-presidential year levels. One statewide GOP candidate warned Tuesday that Republicans are “getting beat bad.”
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Republican candidates in Texas are again sounding alarms about low early vote turnout in deep-red parts of the state as urban areas friendly to Democrats are turning out at near-presidential year levels. One statewide GOP candidate warned Tuesday that Republicans are “getting beat bad.”
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