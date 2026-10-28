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By DAVID JONES|
The Duchess of Sussex will go Down Under as a special guest on ‘Junior MasterChef Australia.’
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will spend several weeks in Australia next year as a guest judge on “Junior MasterChef Australia,” a getaway that highlights the clash between Prince Harry’s British roots and his family’s global ambitions.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will spend several weeks in Australia next year as a guest judge on “Junior MasterChef Australia,” a getaway that highlights the clash between Prince Harry’s British roots and his family’s global ambitions.
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