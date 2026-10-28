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By DAVID JONES|
GB Music Radio promises to showcase the UK’s musical range, but it must offer more than yet another place to hear Queen and the Rolling Stones.
Published:
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If you are a proud British patriot who is offended by the overly cosmopolitan make-up of what is played on your nation’s airwaves, fear not: GB News has the perfect solution for you. From November 2, the so-called “GB Music Radio” will be launching, with the promise that it will only be playing British or Northern Irish music, with shows being named things like “The Great British Drive Home” and “Great British Breakfast.” The idea behind the station is that it will boost “extraordinary achievements” and “showcase artists from Great Britain and Northern Ireland across the generations.”
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By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
If you are a proud British patriot who is offended by the overly cosmopolitan make-up of what is played on your nation’s airwaves, fear not: GB News has the perfect solution for you. From November 2, the so-called “GB Music Radio” will be launching, with the promise that it will only be playing British or Northern Irish music, with shows being named things like “The Great British Drive Home” and “Great British Breakfast.” The idea behind the station is that it will boost “extraordinary achievements” and “showcase artists from Great Britain and Northern Ireland across the generations.”
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