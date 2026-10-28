Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Graham is failing to win over conservative voters who also weren’t fans of her late brother, Lindsey Graham.
Published:
Updated:
Senator Darline Graham is now in a tossup race with her Democratic opponent, according to a new poll from the New York Times and Siena University, which shows Ms. Graham’s weakest point appears to be the same one once held by her brother — a lack of enthusiasm among South Carolina’s hardline conservatives.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Senator Darline Graham is now in a tossup race with her Democratic opponent, according to a new poll from the New York Times and Siena University, which shows Ms. Graham’s weakest point appears to be the same one once held by her brother — a lack of enthusiasm among South Carolina’s hardline conservatives.
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