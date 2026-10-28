Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The French soccer star faces the potential loss of multimillion-dollar endorsements after his apology in three languages fails to stop backlash for calling the communist revolutionary a dictator.
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Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé is learning the hard way that a joke can carry a multimillion-dollar price tag, particularly when it touches a political nerve in Communist China.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé is learning the hard way that a joke can carry a multimillion-dollar price tag, particularly when it touches a political nerve in Communist China.
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