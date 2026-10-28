Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
‘The president might separately invite Eisenkot and Bibi to his residence to feel them out and see if there’s any way for them to unite,’ a political analyst says.
President Isaac Herzog of Israel is attempting to break a post-election deadlock, warning against a repeat vote, and hinting at a preference for a ruling government that would unite the two largest political blocs.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Isaac Herzog of Israel is attempting to break a post-election deadlock, warning against a repeat vote, and hinting at a preference for a ruling government that would unite the two largest political blocs.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime