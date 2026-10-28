Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The GOP nominee for governor says his internal polling shows a ‘neck-and-neck race.’
With early voting underway, Republican nominee for Governor Bruce Blakeman is calling polls that show him behind incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul by double digits “voter suppression,” claiming the surveys are intentionally geared to urge Republican voters to stay home from a race his internal polling finds is still winnable.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
With early voting underway, Republican nominee for Governor Bruce Blakeman is calling polls that show him behind incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul by double digits “voter suppression,” claiming the surveys are intentionally geared to urge Republican voters to stay home from a race his internal polling finds is still winnable.
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