Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
As Catholics debate the controversial visit of bishops to the White House, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is likening an administration proposal to exclude illegal immigrants from the 2030 census to America’s ‘Original Sin.’
Already heightened tensions over a visit by Catholic clergy to the White House reached a new high this week after the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops condemned the Trump administration’s plans to exclude illegal immigrants in the 2030 census count. The scathing retort filed one week before America’s midterm election likened the proposal to the Constitution’s now repealed Three-Fifths Compromise for counting enslaved people.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Already heightened tensions over a visit by Catholic clergy to the White House reached a new high this week after the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops condemned the Trump administration’s plans to exclude illegal immigrants in the 2030 census count. The scathing retort filed one week before America’s midterm election likened the proposal to the Constitution’s now repealed Three-Fifths Compromise for counting enslaved people.
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