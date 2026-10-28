Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The sixth episode of the season drew fewer than 6 million viewers, which means even ‘The Price Is Right’ drew more viewers ages 25 to 54.
Published:
Updated:
60 Minutes” suffered one of its weakest outings in years this past Sunday, pulling in just 5.64 million total viewers and a mere 558,000 among adults 25 to 54, putting it behind “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “The Price Is Right.”
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
60 Minutes” suffered one of its weakest outings in years this past Sunday, pulling in just 5.64 million total viewers and a mere 558,000 among adults 25 to 54, putting it behind “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “The Price Is Right.”
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime