Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The lawsuit claims the conservative commentator attributed ‘fabricated’ quotes to the socialist Twitch streamer saying that he to bring back lynchings.
Published:
Updated:
A far-left Twitch streamer, Hasan Piker, is accusing a conservative CNN commentator, Scott Jennings, of falsely claiming that he had called for the lynching of black people. And he wants $72.5 million in personal compensation as a result.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
A far-left Twitch streamer, Hasan Piker, is accusing a conservative CNN commentator, Scott Jennings, of falsely claiming that he had called for the lynching of black people. And he wants $72.5 million in personal compensation as a result.
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