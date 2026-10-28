Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Prime Minister Netanyahu outperforms expectations and confounds pollsters — yet again.
It may be too soon to say who’s going to emerge as Israel’s next prime minister. It’s not too soon, however, to suggest that we have just seen yet another election in which the voters backed Prime Minister Netanyahu despite predictions that his time was up. That emerged to such a degree that one Israeli journalistic sage, Amit Segal, says the surprising results make him think that for three years we’ve been living in a “parallel reality.”
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
It may be too soon to say who’s going to emerge as Israel’s next prime minister. It’s not too soon, however, to suggest that we have just seen yet another election in which the voters backed Prime Minister Netanyahu despite predictions that his time was up. That emerged to such a degree that one Israeli journalistic sage, Amit Segal, says the surprising results make him think that for three years we’ve been living in a “parallel reality.”
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