Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Prosecutors say Anna Mochalova did not attack one man after he said he was Muslim, not Jewish.
Published:
Updated:
A Russian woman accused of attacking two Jewish men at Manhattan’s Diamond District now faces federal hate crimes.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
A Russian woman accused of attacking two Jewish men at Manhattan’s Diamond District now faces federal hate crimes.
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