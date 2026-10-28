Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Caribbean officials tell the Sun that a royal apology for the slave trade ‘is realistic.’
Published:
Updated:
When King Charles III reaches Antigua this weekend for the final leg of his Caribbean tour, the red carpet will be out, and so will the protesters demanding slavery reparations.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
When King Charles III reaches Antigua this weekend for the final leg of his Caribbean tour, the red carpet will be out, and so will the protesters demanding slavery reparations.
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