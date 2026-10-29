Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
Blue states are paying more already. For each additional percentage point of a state’s vote that went to Vice President Harris in 2024, gas prices are about 2 cents higher.
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Democrats can’t seem to decide whether they want higher or lower gas prices. On the one hand, they’re promising that if they win a majority in Congress, they will work to bring down prices at the pump. On the other hand, they can’t bring down prices in their own blue states.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Democrats can’t seem to decide whether they want higher or lower gas prices. On the one hand, they’re promising that if they win a majority in Congress, they will work to bring down prices at the pump. On the other hand, they can’t bring down prices in their own blue states.
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