Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The community organizer stands accused of trying to register non-resident, nonsocialists to the DSA to help stop the demolition of two city-owned housing projects in her fashionable Chelsea neighborhood.
One of the Democratic Socialist delegates elected to represent Lower Manhattan at next month’s state chapter convention is being accused of orchestrating a campaign to sign up nonsocialists to the party so her bloc can vote its opposition to a housing redevelopment plan in her neighborhood.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
One of the Democratic Socialist delegates elected to represent Lower Manhattan at next month’s state chapter convention is being accused of orchestrating a campaign to sign up nonsocialists to the party so her bloc can vote its opposition to a housing redevelopment plan in her neighborhood.
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