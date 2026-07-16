Democratic Socialists Line Up To Pitch AOC for President on Anti-Israel Platform

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
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The DSA’s National Political Committee lays out an arms embargo on Israel as the centerpiece of its 2028 strategy.
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