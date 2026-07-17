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The New York Sun
Politics

Democrats Keep It Civil in First Primary Debate for Maine Senate Race, Training Their Eyes on Susan Collins

The new Democratic nominee will be chosen at a nominating convention later this month after Graham Platner dropped out of the race.

Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill, June 2, 2026.
Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill, June 2, 2026. Eric Lee/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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