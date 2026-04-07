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The New York Sun
Opinion

Democrats’ Obsession With AIPAC a Pretext for Ugly Conspiracies and Fearmongering

It is difficult to function within left-wing politics, increasingly dominated by the alliance of socialists and pro-Islamists, without condemning AIPAC and Israel.

Tom Steyer on April 24, 2024 at New York City.
Tom Steyer on April 24, 2024 at New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Time
DAVID HARSANYI

DAVID HARSANYI

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