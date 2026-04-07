Democrats’ Obsession With AIPAC a Pretext for Ugly Conspiracies and Fearmongering

Israel and Lebanon Coordinate Aid Convoy to Christian Villages in Combat Zone
By JOTAM CONFINO|
It is difficult to function within left-wing politics, increasingly dominated by the alliance of socialists and pro-Islamists, without condemning AIPAC and Israel.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By GEORGE WILL|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By LUKE FUNK|
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