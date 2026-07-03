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The New York Sun
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Despite Searing Heat, Great American State Fair Isn’t Exactly a Ghost Town as Reported

Most visitors seem happily unaware of the deluge of criticism of a show extolling America’s successes with an emphasis on patriotism and conservative values.

The U.S. Air Force Band performs during the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., June 28, 2026.
The U.S. Air Force Band performs during the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., June 28, 2026. Joshua Smith via DVIDS
DONALD KIRK

DONALD KIRK

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