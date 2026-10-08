Nidal Hasan’s execution for a “radical Islamist terror attack” will be streamed live, Secretary of War Hegseth said Thursday. The man responsible for the worst attack on a U.S. military base during peacetime will face a firing squad on December 3 at the same place, same time and same day of the week as his November 5, 2009, attack that killed 13 and injured 32 at Fort Hood, Texas.