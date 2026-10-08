New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The Secretary of War vows that people will be ‘able to watch’ the killing of the terrorist.
Published:
Updated:
Nidal Hasan’s execution for a “radical Islamist terror attack” will be streamed live, Secretary of War Hegseth said Thursday. The man responsible for the worst attack on a U.S. military base during peacetime will face a firing squad on December 3 at the same place, same time and same day of the week as his November 5, 2009, attack that killed 13 and injured 32 at Fort Hood, Texas.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Nidal Hasan’s execution for a “radical Islamist terror attack” will be streamed live, Secretary of War Hegseth said Thursday. The man responsible for the worst attack on a U.S. military base during peacetime will face a firing squad on December 3 at the same place, same time and same day of the week as his November 5, 2009, attack that killed 13 and injured 32 at Fort Hood, Texas.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime