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The New York Sun
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Fed up at Los Angeles, California

Spencer Pratt’s second-place finish in the mayoral race  suggests he is winning the hearts of moms and families to make the city a decent place to live again.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton on May 31, 2026 at Santa Monica, California.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton on May 31, 2026 at Santa Monica, California. AP/Benjamin Hanson
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

LAWRENCE KUDLOW

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