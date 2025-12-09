The New York Sun

Join
Columnists

Fight To Restore Name of Tappan Zee Bridge Tests Whether New York Can Break the Cuomo Spell

What would Mario Cuomo have thought of putting his moniker on a major span like that which crosses the Hudson at its widest point?

Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Governor Andrew Cuomo on May 14, 2014 at Tarrytown, New York, with the former span of the Tappan Zee Bridge in the background. Andrew Burton/Getty Images
DEAN KARAYANIS
DEAN KARAYANIS

Efforts to rebrand the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge are testing whether the family’s hold over New York State is broken. Locals prefer the old name: Tappan Zee. After their years of effort, political support is building at last thanks to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s defeat in last month’s New York City mayoral race.

The Tappan Zee Bridge, built in the 1950s, connected Rockland and Westchester Counties at the Hudson River’s widest point 20 miles north of Manhattan. Because a persistent myth held that it was only designed to last for 50 years, Mr. Cuomo replaced it in 2017 and christened it for his father, a three-term governor who died in 2015.

According to a petition at Change.org, Mr. Cuomo “bypassed longstanding naming norms and erased a meaningful part of the region’s cultural and linguistic history.” They say the Mario name “was pushed through during a moment of concentrated political influence and has remained unpopular with residents ever since.”

The Tappan people, the petition states, were a “subgroup” of the Lenni-Lenape or Delaware Indians. The “zee” is a rendering of the Danish word for “sea,” reflecting how residents of what was then New Amsterdam viewed the massive section of the Noort or North River.

NEW YORK - MAY 22: New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo stands on stage in the park with his father Mario (L) following his announcement to supporters that he is officially running for the Governor of New York outside the Tweed Courthouse on May 22, 2010 in New York City. For eleven years Cuomo's father, Mario, was the fifty-second Governor of the state. (Photo by
New York’s attorney general, Andrew Cuomo, announcing his run for governor on May 22, 2010, with his father, the former governor, Mario Cuomo, in the background. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mr. Cuomo had enough political power to rewrite the map, floated as a Democratic presidential candidate like his father had been in the 1990s. After New York’s attorney general found that the younger Cuomo had sexually harassed staffers, he resigned in 2021.

This columnist inquired about reverting the bridge’s name in the wake of that scandal. The response from most in political office was tepid. The fear, among both Democrats and Republicans, was that Mr. Cuomo would rise from his political grave. They preferred not to risk his wrath.

Now that Mr. Cuomo’s comeback has collapsed, officeholders are more willing to challenge him. Congressman Mike Lawler, a Republican who represents the district where the bridge’s western legs stand, has long pushed for the old name. “Should the historic ‘Tappan Zee Bridge’ name be restored?” he asked on X last week.

“For me,” Mr. Lawler wrote, “it will always be the Tappan Zee Bridge.” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a GOP candidate for governor, retweeted her colleague. “Long live the Tappan Zee Bridge!” she said, garnering far more positive than negative responses.

TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, formerly known as The Tappan Zee Bridge, is lit blue on April 09, 2020 in Tarrytown, New York. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by
The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, formerly known as the Tappan Zee Bridge, illuminated in blue on April 9, 2020 at Tarrytown, New York. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“As a lifelong Rockland County resident,” Mr. Lawler told The New York Sun on Monday, it’s the Tappan Zee regardless of the road signs. “When I served in the New York State Assembly,” he said, “I introduced legislation to officially restore its original name. I fully support the ongoing efforts to return the bridge to its rightful name.”

Across Rockland County, weatherbeaten yard signs advocating for the Tappan Zee have dotted lawns since 2017. It’s not just nostalgia, but irritation over the way Mr. Cuomo ignored locals who feel buffeted by the whims of Albany and Gotham.

“With all due respect to the former governor,” the Rockland County executive, Edward Day, told the Sun on Monday, “renaming the Tappan Zee Bridge was a complete insult to the people of the Hudson Valley.” He urged an embrace of the “generations of history, identity, and regional pride” behind the traditional moniker.

Governor Cuomo speaks during the New York City Mayoral Candidates Forum at Medgar Evers College Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during the New York City Mayoral Candidates Forum at Medgar Evers College, April 23, 2025. AP/Frank Franklin II

“This sudden change,” Mr. Day said, “was a political calculation” and restoration “would be a meaningful step toward honoring our community’s history.” With few political levers left to pull and no longer able to inspire fear, it’s hard to see how Mr. Cuomo can squelch the voice of public opinion.

Mr. Cuomo might be expected to invoke the man he honored as an ally. In 2017, at the height of his powers, reporters asked Mr. Cuomo what his father would think of the switch. “He would say,” he replied, “‘I don’t want a bridge named after me.’” He would have considered it “an exercise in vanity.”

A long-time friend of the elder Cuomo, William O’Shaughnessy, told the Journal News in 2017 that the late governor disliked the idea of a monument like the one that replaced the Tappan Zee. “I just want,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy remembered him saying, “a stickball court in a little alley in Queens.” 

DEAN KARAYANIS
DEAN KARAYANIS

Mr. Karayanis worked for Rush Limbaugh for more than 25 years with stints in TV news, on campaigns, and ghost/speechwriting for a variety of newsmakers. He is the creator/host of the History Author Show on iHeart Radio, producer of its documentary-style video specials, and a contributor of political and social commentary for various news organizations.

X (Twitter)
The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use