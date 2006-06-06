The New York Sun

Join
National

Father Sells Twins For $2 Bus Fare

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
PETER FOSTER
PETER FOSTER

DELHI, India – A penniless Indian father gave up his two newborn twins for the price of a 100-rupee ($2) bus fare home because he was unable to care for them, it was reported yesterday.

The farmer, Samaru Ram, a member of the Korba tribe in Chhattisgarh, one of India’s poorest states, gave the twins to another childless couple after his wife, Mangli Bai, died in childbirth.

Last Saturday, Mr. Ram, 24, took the babies to a medical facility in Korba with the intention of abandoning them, reports said. The childless couple was visiting the state-run hospital for a medical checkup when they heard that the farmer, who already had five children, was planning to give up the twins.

Officials announced an inquiry into the “adoption.”

PETER FOSTER
PETER FOSTER

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use