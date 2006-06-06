Father Sells Twins For $2 Bus Fare

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DELHI, India – A penniless Indian father gave up his two newborn twins for the price of a 100-rupee ($2) bus fare home because he was unable to care for them, it was reported yesterday.

The farmer, Samaru Ram, a member of the Korba tribe in Chhattisgarh, one of India’s poorest states, gave the twins to another childless couple after his wife, Mangli Bai, died in childbirth.

Last Saturday, Mr. Ram, 24, took the babies to a medical facility in Korba with the intention of abandoning them, reports said. The childless couple was visiting the state-run hospital for a medical checkup when they heard that the farmer, who already had five children, was planning to give up the twins.

Officials announced an inquiry into the “adoption.”