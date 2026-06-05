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The New York Sun
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‘Girl, Interrupted’ Portrays Mental Illness in the 1960s With Tender Mercy and Melody

The Public Theater musical raises questions about psychiatric care and women’s rights that it doesn’t always satisfactorily answer.

Juliana Canfield and Emily Skinner in 'Girl, Interrupted.'
Juliana Canfield and Emily Skinner in 'Girl, Interrupted.' Joan Marcus
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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