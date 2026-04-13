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The New York Sun
Politics

Gold-Star Political Analysts Move Four Senate Races Away From GOP Column

Senator Chuck Schumer’s recruitment drive, coupled with Americans’ economic anxiety, is giving Democrats a greater shot at winning a majority.

The former governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at Chicago on August 22, 2024.
The former governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at Chicago on August 22, 2024. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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