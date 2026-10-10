New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Officials who declared mass layoffs as their ultimate goal for the department are now scrambling to hire hundreds back — raising questions about whether there was ever a plan.
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More than 18 months after the Trump administration declared the Education Department’s workforce reduction its “final mission,” the same office it gutted most aggressively is now racing to hire hundreds of people back.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
More than 18 months after the Trump administration declared the Education Department’s workforce reduction its “final mission,” the same office it gutted most aggressively is now racing to hire hundreds of people back.
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