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The New York Sun
Politics

Hochul’s New York City Pied-à-Terre Tax Plan Draws Fire From GOP, Praise From City Leaders

Mayor Mamdani says the plan is a sign the city will be ‘taxing the ultra-wealthy and global elites.’

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, right, listens as Governor Kathy Hochul speaks on March 3, 2026 at New York City.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani, right, listens as Governor Kathy Hochul speaks on March 3, 2026 at New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

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