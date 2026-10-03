Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The 25-year-old TikTok star’s offhand comment to Interview Magazine ignited criticism from fans, journalists, and even Today show host Jenna Bush Hager.
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Influencer and entrepreneur Alix Earle, 25, is facing widespread criticism after admitting she has never read a complete book.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Influencer and entrepreneur Alix Earle, 25, is facing widespread criticism after admitting she has never read a complete book.
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