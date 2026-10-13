Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Israeli authorities are investigating why a school trip was approved in an area still littered with unexploded ordnance.
A 14-year-old Israeli boy was killed and 24 others wounded as an unexploded Hezbollah cluster submunition detonated in northern Israel.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
A 14-year-old Israeli boy was killed and 24 others wounded as an unexploded Hezbollah cluster submunition detonated in northern Israel.
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