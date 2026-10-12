Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Ukraine has been targeting the so-called ‘Google of Russia’ in attacks that have crippled online services.
President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine’s attacks on Russian data centers are reducing the impact of bot farms that seek to sow discontent and division, though it’s unclear the amount of traffic that has been stopped with the recent strikes.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine’s attacks on Russian data centers are reducing the impact of bot farms that seek to sow discontent and division, though it’s unclear the amount of traffic that has been stopped with the recent strikes.
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