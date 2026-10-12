Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
As criticism mounts from both parties, President Trump appears to be wavering on the Pentagon’s plan, while a top administration official stands firmly behind it.
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A wave of Republican opposition is building against the Pentagon’s plan, approved by President Trump, to livestream the December execution of a former Army major who killed 13 people in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, Nidal Hasan.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
A wave of Republican opposition is building against the Pentagon’s plan, approved by President Trump, to livestream the December execution of a former Army major who killed 13 people in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, Nidal Hasan.
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