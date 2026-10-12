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Following the New York Film Festival premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s film “Artificial,” principal cast members, including likely Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield, who portrays Open AI honcho Sam Altman, sat for an onstage discussion.
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Following the New York Film Festival premiere of Luca Guadagnino’s film “Artificial,” principal cast members, including likely Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield, who portrays Open AI honcho Sam Altman, sat for an onstage discussion.
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