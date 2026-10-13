Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Difference in home crowds will be pivotal in the best-of-seven series.
In his first press conference, Golden State Valkyries owner Joe Lacob promised fans a WNBA championship in the first five years of the franchise. Now his team is four wins away from making good on that promise in just its second season.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
In his first press conference, Golden State Valkyries owner Joe Lacob promised fans a WNBA championship in the first five years of the franchise. Now his team is four wins away from making good on that promise in just its second season.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime